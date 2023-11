While Rishi Sunak spends his time hobnobbing with Elon Musk and worrying about the possible repercussions of Artificial Intelligence, his real problem appears to be the state of the government's ICT estate.The Independent reports that the Prime Minister has been warned that the government’s ageing computer systems are an “accident waiting to happen” – as ministers admitted they do not know the cost of patching up old IT. There is concern that systems from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s could be increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attack:This failure to invest in up-to-date and secure systems is part of of the phenomenon highlighted by the Institute for Government of public services being stuck in a “doom loop” of recurring crises as a result of ministers’ short-term policymaking, which I blogged on here We can no longer make do and mend. We need modern, properly-financed public services staffed by properly remunerated employees and we need the investment to deliver them now, not at some unspecified time in the future.