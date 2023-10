The Guardian reports on the findings of the Institute for Government's annual report on the state of public services.They say that Britain's public services are performing worse than before the pandemic, much worse than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010 and are stuck in a “doom loop” of recurring crises as a result of ministers’ short-term policymaking:They add that the report sets out four ways to remedy the situation: a new, more generous yet politically sustainable multi-year budget for each public service; a long-term capital programme covering buildings, equipment and IT; a stable long-term policy agenda, with far less churn among both ministers and officials; and improvements to pay negotiations, workforce planning, and working conditions to enable staff retention.So far, there is no sign from either the Tories or Labour that such an agenda is on the table.