Last week, I argued that raising interest rates was no longer the fix-all solution for high inflation rates because oujt-of-control prices were not being led by demand, but by costs. Now the Independent reports that the Bank of England’s chief economist has reinforced that point of view, by admitting that the bank's forecasting model has become “unworkable” during Britain’s current inflation crisis.The paper says that Huw Pill has conceded that the central bank’s model had produced misleading forecasts which failed to assess the ongoing impacts of the Ukraine war on prices and wages:Essentially, then, we are having to endure high mortgage rates, low pay settlements and increasing hardship because the Bank of England's economists can't see beyond the end of their own nose. Time for a rethink.