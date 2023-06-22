



In my view it is because this time inflation is not being fuelled by demand, after all which mortgagees have excess money to spend when already their rent or mortgage payments have increased massively, fuel costs have gone through the roof and putting food on the table is a daily budgetary challenge?



Conversely, the people who do have a bit of extra cash are those with no mortgage and who have savings in the bank, so any rate rise will give them even more to spend. Further interest rate rises are a futile gesture, a bit like King Canute trying to turn back the tide.



It seems to me that the current inflation is being driven by rising costs. These are pressures generated by the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war, climate change and Brexit.



A lot of our food is imported so red tape, import costs caused by us leaving the EU and a number of other factors have made that activity more expensive. This is then reflected in the price charged, so even if demand for those products is reduced, it is unlikely that this process will be reversed.



So, what the government and the Bank of England are actually doing by raising people's mortgage and rent payments, and by suppressing wage increases, is aggravating the cost of living crisis without actually impacting on underlying inflation rates.



They need to find other tools, such as a free trade agreement with the EU or joining EFTA, leave interest rates alone and let people have pay increases that actually helps them to cope.





I don't believe that putting more money into people's pockets will stimulate demand as Ministers claim. That is because, families are going into debt to meet their current financial obligations.





Putting more money in their pockets will mean that they can avoid further debt, while maintaining their expenditure on essential items. How about it UK Government.