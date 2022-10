The government's determination to bring back fracking is yet another example of ministers ignoring public opinion in pursuit of a dubious policy that will not deliver the benefits they are claiming for it.Just to recap a previous post , fracking produces a greenhouse gas at a time when we are seeking to deliver challenging climate change targets, it does so by pumping huge amounts of water into small fissures, potentially creating geological instabilities, and polluting water supplies, and it extends our reliance on gas, when we should be developing other long-term sources of energy, such as tidal, solar, wind and even nuclear.The most bizarre part of the government's policy on this practise is their declared intention to rely on local consent before issuing a fracking licence. So far we have had no indication of how that consent will be measured and when asked about it on local radio in one of many car crash interviews, Liz Truss failed to provide any clarity.Now, according to the Independent , it has emerged that fracking companies themselves may be placed in charge of surveying local opinion on whether drilling should go ahead:You couldn't make this stuff up.