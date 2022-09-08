



Previous attempts at fracking led to minor earthquakes in Lancashire, the equipment used is very intrusive and concerns about the process in communities is very high.





The more I think about this announcement, the more it seems like a PR exercise to make us think the government is doing something, when they know that the chance of it actually happening is very slim.



So, let's put the press releases to one side for a change and start developing realistic alternatives to gas, that will help keep the price down in the long term and reduce our dependence on foreign powers.