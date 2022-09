In the Guardian there is yet more evidence that the so-called 'levelling-up' agenda promoted by Boris Johnson, is just more political hot air designed to disguise the self-interested distribution of public money. wrote on Thursday , how the Tories deliberately misled people in Wales over the way that Prosperity funding would be distributed, with the result that more money has gone to Tory held seats at the expense of more deprived areas. Now the Guardian reveals that Tory-voting south-east of England, the most affluent region in Britain outside London, last year received almost twice as much money as the north-east from the government’s levelling up fund aimed at boosting deprived areas.They say projects in the south-east benefited from £9.2m from the fund in the year to 31 March 2022. By comparison, the north-east only received £4.9m, despite being the poorest region in Britain by disposable household income:It doesn't help of course that the methodology for allocating awards does not use deprivation levels to rank areas for priority funding, and that some of the poorest communities have so far missed out in levelling up awards. Anybody would think the government was not sincere in wanting to help these areas.