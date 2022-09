It shouldn't really be a surprise, but Wales on line reports that a Conservative ex-UK Government minister has admitted that the Welsh public were deliberately misled about how replacement money for former EU funds would be spent in Wales.The site says that former Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns admitted in an interview for a new book, that the Conservative Government never intended for decisions on the spending of the replacement EU cash to remain in Wales:In fact being less than open about the way the money is to be administered was not the only sleight of hand on the part of the Tories during that campaign. Their promise that Wales would receive 'not a penny less' has turned out to be misleading as well.The new funding formula for the prosperity fund has resulted in a reduction of £35 per head for every person in the South West Wales region. The money has been diverted to communities in mid Wales. This will mean communities in Swansea and the South West Wales region will lose £4.2m this year and £21m over the next 5 years.