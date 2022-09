They said it was teething problems, that the Whitehall civil servants and ministers would come around to the reality of devolution and adapt accordingly. They couldn't have been more wrong.In the early days of devolution, with the exception of the Home Office, by-and-large Whitehall made an effort to work with the devolved bodies. However, as administrations changed and more powers were handed over to the nations, things started to get a little more sticky.Now, the Guardian reports that the UK government’s dealings with the devolved nations has been described by former ministers as “demoralising”, “depressing” and devoid of understanding of issues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.They record the combined view of nine former ministers in governments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, who have spoken out about their tussles and frustrations with Westminster in interviews with the Institute for Government:This attitude is evident in yesterday's story that a Conservative ex-UK Government minister has admitted that the Welsh public were deliberately misled about how replacement money for former EU funds would be spent in Wales. With Boris Johnson, he effectively by-passed the Welsh Government and imposed his own funding formula based on population rather than need, with the result that a lot of UK Prosperity Fund money will now go to Tory seats at the expense of more deprived areas.If the new Prime Minister continues this trend then there are going to be some major clashes between governments in the future.