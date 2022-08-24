Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Plaid Cymru's summer madness
It's been a hectic summer for the Party of Wales. First, they had to contend with the highly controversial readmittance of Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP, Jonathan Edwards, who had been suspended after a domestic abuse incident involving his wife, and now a Plaid Cymru Councillor is in trouble after a social media post surfaced online which showed him posing with a gun on a beach and stating that he was making sure “there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel”. The now-deleted message appeared on Councillor Jon Scriven’s Facebook page on August 8.
The post by the councillor who represents Penyrheol in Caerphilly read: “Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel”:
The Welsh Liberal Democrats called on Plaid Cymru to suspend the councillor, with a spokesperson stating that there was “a clear implication of violence and xenophobia in this post”.
“Whether or not it was intended as a joke or not, it is entirely inappropriate for an elected official to make such comments, when they should know better. With so much hate in politics the last few years we should be trying to build bridges, not stoke division further. Plaid Cymru must now do the right thing and suspend the councillor in question.”
This is not just an anti-English issue of course. With the Tory Party currently engaged in a race to the bottom over stopping asylum seeekers reaching our shores, including proposals to send gunboats to turn back refugees in the English channel, the imagery and sentiments attached to this post are entirely inappropriate from a member of a so-called left-of-centre party, or anybody else for that matter.
Plaid need to demonstrate that this tweet does not represent their own policy agenda.
