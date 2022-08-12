



Emma Edwards, told BBC Wales it sends a message "that survivors of domestic abuse don't matter":





His wife said: "At the time I was in shock, denial and I was hopeful that we would be able to reconcile.



"Even though Jonathan attended an online domestic abuse course, he did not accept responsibility for what happened, minimising the incident. This meant that there was not going to be any reconciliation. I was perhaps naive to think that there could be."



She said the statement issued at the time, which said she accepted her husband's apology, was "drafted for me by Jonathan's press officer at the time and I was told that it would be the best way to stop it being a story".



"I now regret saying those words," she said, "as they have been used to excuse Jonathan's actions.



"I have since learned that he is presenting himself as the victim in all of this and this is why I am now seeking to set the record straight.



"I am appalled and disappointed that the party I was until recently a member of has accepted a domestic abuser to represent them as an MP.



"This sends the message that women don't matter and that survivors of domestic abuse don't matter. I always believed Plaid Cymru to be better than this.



"Until now, I have maintained silence. I am not a political person and I do not seek publicity... I cannot stand by and watch the truth being distorted as it has been."



This is an appalling example to set by a party which portrays itself as progressive and opposed to abuse of all kinds. They have left the victim of this violence high and dry, while welcoming back her abuser as if nothing happened. I hope people will remember this come the next election.