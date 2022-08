There is an interesting post-script to Emily Maitlis' exposure of the BBC as Tory party enablers in Friday's Guardian The paper reports that a former BBC executive has claimed he was blocked from a top job at the broadcaster due to fears his background in Labour politics would anger Boris Johnson’s government:Purnell's comments show that the government does not need to be overt in the way it manages the BBC. Just the possibility of ministerial disapproval it seems, is enough to make then tow the line. So much for impartiality.