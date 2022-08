Emily Maitlis may have left the BBC but she has clearly decided to go out with a bang, speaking out on the farcical policies of her former employer with regards to Brexit and so-called balanced reporting.The Guardian reports that the former Newsnight presenter said a BBC board member is an “active agent of the Conservative party” who is shaping the broadcaster’s news output by acting “as the arbiter of BBC impartiality”.She highlighted the role of Sir Robbie Gibb, who previously worked as Theresa May’s director of communications and helped to found the rightwing GB News channel.Maitlis, who left the BBC earlier this year to make a podcast for commercial broadcaster LBC, made the comments while delivering the MacTaggart memorial lecture at the Edinburgh international television festival:Maitlis also verbalised what many of us have thought regarding the BBC's approach to impartiality:The media have let down the British public by enabling the brexiteers and right wing of the Tory party. We need more people like Maitlis to speak out if that is to change.