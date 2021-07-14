







And what does it save? The £4.4bn reduction in overseas aid pales in significance when compared to the £37bn wasted by this government on the dysfunctional and ineffective English track and trace system. The cuts will of course hit the world's poorest children , with humanitarian aid to war-torn Yemen being slashed by 60 per cent from £197m to £87m; funding for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative down from £100m to just £5m; girls’ education funding reduced by 40 per cent compared with the previous four years; 85% of UK funding for the UN agency supplying contraceptives and medicines lost; and funding for water, sanitation and hygiene projects expected to fall by more than 80 per cent.And then there is the argument that these cuts will undermine post-Brexit trade and diplomacy with former foreign office minister Baroness Liz Sugg using her resignation letter to the prime minister, to say:In particular, it will make it more difficult to tackle climate change, as many of the pledges from poorer countries were on the condition that they would receive financial support from richer nations. David Davis, the Tory MP for Haltemprice and Howden argues that these cuts risk throwing away “enormous influence” on the world stage and lead to preventable deaths. He believes that cutting aid will result in a diminution of UK influence in key parts of the world such as Africa, where China is establishing a foothold.The former Conservative chief whip, Andrew Mitchell agrees. He believes that far more than 100,000 people — which was the original estimate — of avoidable deaths will take place as a result of these terrible cuts. This is especially true in the middle of a pandemic, when failure to help third world countries cope with covid and its consequences risks prolonging the life of the disease and subsequently bringing further variants back to the UK.Despite all this, the government ploughed on with the cut and won a vote in the House of Commons yesterday by 333 to 298, a majority of 35, to back reducing overseas aid spending from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%. This broken manifesto promise, Ministers insist, is a "temporary" move amid high government spending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nobody expects it to be restored.And what does it save? The £4.4bn reduction in overseas aid pales in significance when compared to the £37bn wasted by this government on the dysfunctional and ineffective English track and trace system.





Boris Johnson's little Englander attitude has once more diminished the UK's place in the world, has put lives at risk and has done so to help pay for his government's own incompetence.

