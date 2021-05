The Independent reports on a warning by the United Nations children’s agency that the UK’s massive overseas aid cuts, will lead to the world’s poorest youngsters suffering the consequences.They say that funding to Unicef will be slashed from £40m to just £16m. This is just the latest in a series of dramatic spending reductions on key projects that have sparked criticism around the world.No wonder the government is doing its best to prevent a debate in the House of Commons on this illegal cut in overseas aid.