Friday, February 12, 2021
The mysterious adventures of a £100,000 a year photographer
Having commented, just over a week ago, on the rather bizarre decision by Number Ten to employ three different photographers, one of whom is being paid the equivalent of six figures, I was bemused to see this piece in the Guardian detailing some of the work being undertaken by one of these employees.
The paper says Downing Street has defended the use of a taxpayer-funded photographer to take pictures of the prime minister’s dog, Dilyn, frolicking in the snow, saying their role is to document the work of the government:
A series of photos of Dilyn appeared on No 10’s Flickr account, alongside pictures of Priti Patel visiting a vaccination centre and Boris Johnson preparing for prime minister’s questions.
Asked whether taking snaps of the dog was an appropriate use of taxpayers’ money, the prime minister’s spokesperson said: “These photographers document the work of government, as well as the work inside No 10.
He added that the photographer was “a cross-government resource” who would “support other government departments in their work, and other cabinet ministers and ministers in the work they’re undertaking”.
Responding to the suggestion the dog was part of the government, a Labour source said: “The government has made such a dog’s dinner of issues from the border response to kids’ education. Dilyn would be a marked improvement and probably waste less taxpayers’ cash.”
Personally, when I want to post pictures of my pet on social media I use the camera in my phone. Perhaps the Prime Minister can follow suit and save us all some money.
Yes, if it's good enough for the royal family, it should be good enough for ministers.
