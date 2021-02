Having commented , just over a week ago, on the rather bizarre decision by Number Ten to employ three different photographers, one of whom is being paid the equivalent of six figures, I was bemused to see this piece in the Guardian detailing some of the work being undertaken by one of these employees.The paper says Downing Street has defended the use of a taxpayer-funded photographer to take pictures of the prime minister’s dog, Dilyn, frolicking in the snow, saying their role is to document the work of the government:Personally, when I want to post pictures of my pet on social media I use the camera in my phone. Perhaps the Prime Minister can follow suit and save us all some money.