Even Carly Simon would struggle to find lyrics to do Boris Johnson's vanity justice, though her 1972 hit must come close. I was particularly taken with this section of the lyrics: |The Mirror reports that the Prime Minister has been accused of splurging taxpayers’ money on “vanity” after it emerged he has three different photographers working in Downing Street. This comes after a a new promotional staffer began work this week on a salary of up to £60,635 a year.It is believed that this latest employee will work in both Downing Street and the wider government, and has already taken photos of a No10 press briefing:This is hardly big money in the grand scheme of things but the optics are terrible. At a time when the government is refusing to extend free school meals during half term and are pushing ahead with plans to cut £1,000 from Universal Credit, spending money on promoting the Prime Minister in this way is insensitive and cack-handed. It is the triumph of spin over substance, vanity over compassion.