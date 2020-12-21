Monday, December 21, 2020
Covid, Chaos and Brexit
Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse, the five mile queue of lorries on the M20 has now run into a 48-hour ban from crossing the channel by the French authorities and most of the rest of Europe too, as they seek to protect themselves from the mutant virus running riot in the South East of England.
As a result, prime minister, Boris Johnson, is to chair a Cobra meeting today that will address “the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK”, a number 10 spokesperson said, amid expected significant disruption at ports in the south-east.
Of course nobody can blame the Tory government for a rampant virus causing disruption to trade, but we can blame them for a tardy reaction to a new strain of the disease that has been known about since September, their late u-turn on Christmas, oh, and the five mile queue that was there in the first place because of their inability to negotiate a trade deal with the EU.
Omnishambles seems to kind a word to describe the mess that Boris Johnson and his cabinet of no-talents has got us into. Anybody expecting any improvement in the situation after the emergenct Cobra neeting will be sorely disappointed.
