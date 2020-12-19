Saturday, December 19, 2020
Five mile lorry queue in Kent and we havent even left the EU yet
The Huffpost reports that huge queues of lorries have continued to stack up in Kent amid Christmas stockpiling and intensifying Brexit uncertainty.
With the UK now less than two weeks away from the end of the Brexit transition period, which comes to a close at midnight on December 31, a long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles on Saturday morning along the M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel:
Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption in January, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usual Christmas rush.
On Saturday morning the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorway started in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnel entrance at Folkestone.
There were also long lines of HGVs along the M20 between Capel-le-Ferne – the site of the Battle of Britain memorial on the White Cliffs – to the port of Dover.
A deal has yet to be struck between the UK and the EU, which has led to uncertainty among traders and fears that as many as 60% of Kent businesses are not prepared for a no-deal Brexit.
Lorries without the proper paperwork could be turned away from the border from January 1.
A report published on Saturday warned that businesses are being “held back” by the continued lack of a trade deal with the EU.
The document, published by the House of Commons Committee on the Future Relationship with the European Union, said: “While we welcome the government’s attempts to communicate to businesses the changes that will take place on 1 January, results appear patchy at best.
“Little time now remains and, in making their preparations, businesses continue to be held back by restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19, a lack of detailed guidance and continued uncertainty over the final terms of the UK-EU future relationship.”
Yet another fine mess Boris Johnson has got the country into.
