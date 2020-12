The Huffpost reports that huge queues of lorries have continued to stack up in Kent amid Christmas stockpiling and intensifying Brexit uncertainty.With the UK now less than two weeks away from the end of the Brexit transition period, which comes to a close at midnight on December 31, a long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles on Saturday morning along the M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel:Yet another fine mess Boris Johnson has got the country into.