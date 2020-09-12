



And who could blame the EU (and every other trading country) for refusing to deal with us after the huge breach of trust in ditching part of the Withdrawal Agreement and undermining the Good Friday Agreement?



The EU, taken as a whole is the UK’s largest trading partner. In 2019, UK exports to the EU were £300 billion (43% of all UK exports). UK imports from the EU were £372 billion (51% of all UK imports). Quite a contrast with what we have signed up for with Japan.