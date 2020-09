Putting aside for one moment that trade with the European Union currently drives our economy, and that the failure to secure a deal before the end of the transition period will be potentially disastrous for us, it appears that Johnson's breach of faith over the withdrawal agreement may also have killed off any chance of his much prized trade deal with the United States.The Independent reports that Nancy Pelosi has warned the UK there will be "absolutely no chance" of a trade deal with Washington passing Congress should the government override the Brexit withdrawal agreement signed by Boris Johnson.The Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives is reported as saying Brexit could not be allowed to “imperil” the Good Friday Agreement - brokered to establish peace in Northern Ireland after years of sectarian conflict:But who really benefits from this mess? The Byline Times thinks it has the answer Brexit has never been about our national interest, as this speculation shows.