Thursday, September 10, 2020
Johnson has dug a hole on trade deals but the money men win out
Putting aside for one moment that trade with the European Union currently drives our economy, and that the failure to secure a deal before the end of the transition period will be potentially disastrous for us, it appears that Johnson's breach of faith over the withdrawal agreement may also have killed off any chance of his much prized trade deal with the United States.
The Independent reports that Nancy Pelosi has warned the UK there will be "absolutely no chance" of a trade deal with Washington passing Congress should the government override the Brexit withdrawal agreement signed by Boris Johnson.
The Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives is reported as saying Brexit could not be allowed to “imperil” the Good Friday Agreement - brokered to establish peace in Northern Ireland after years of sectarian conflict:
In a statement on Wednesday Ms Pelosi said: "The Good Friday Agreement is the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and an inspiration for the whole world.
"Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement, including the stability brought by the invisible and frictionless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
"The UK must respect the Northern Ireland Protocol as signed with the EU to ensure the free flow of goods across the border.
"If the UK violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.
"The Good Friday Agreement is treasured by the American people and will be proudly defended in the United States Congress."
But who really benefits from this mess? The Byline Times thinks it has the answer:
From the financial data publicly available, Byline Times can reveal that currently £4,563,350,000 (£4.6 billion) of aggregate short positions on a ‘no deal’ Brexit have been taken out by hedge funds that directly or indirectly bankrolled Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign.
Most of these firms also donated to Vote Leave and took out short positions on the EU Referendum result. The ones which didn’t typically didn’t exist at that time but are invariably connected via directorships to companies that did.
Another £3,711,000,000 (£3.7 billion) of these short positions have been taken out by firms that donated to the Vote Leave campaign, but did not donate directly to the Johnson leadership campaign.
Currently, £8,274,350,000 (£8.3 billion) of aggregate short positions has been taken out by hedge funds connected to the Prime Minister and his Vote Leave campaign, run by his advisor Dominic Cummings, on a ‘no deal’ Brexit.
Brexit has never been about our national interest, as this speculation shows.
