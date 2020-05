weaknesses in the registration process that could allow attackers to steal encryption keys, which would allow them to prevent users being notified if a contact tested positive for Covid-19 and/or generate spoof transmissions to create logs of bogus contact events

storing unencrypted data on handsets that could potentially be used by law enforcement agencies to determine when two or more people met

generating a new random ID code for users once a day rather than once every 15 minutes as is the case in a rival model developed by Google and Apple. The longer gap theoretically makes it possible to determine if a user is having an affair with a work colleague or meeting someone after work, it is suggested.

It appears that the concerns of the Parliamentary joint committee on human rights regarding the data captured by the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app are well-founded. The BBC reports that wide-ranging security flaws have been flagged in the Covid-19 contact-tracing app being piloted in the Isle of Wight.They say that security researchers have warned that the problems pose risks to users' privacy and could be abused to prevent contagion alerts being sent. The researchers suggest a fundamental rethink is required:They add that the researchers detail seven different problems they found with the app.They include:The problem that is most difficult to fix however, is the lack of legislation protecting use of this data and the fact that there is no strict limit on when the data has to be deleted. The government really needs to get that fixed and quickly.