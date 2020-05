The Guardian reports that the Parliamentary joint committee on human rights (JCHR) has taken the unusual step of producing a draft bill for the government to pass as soon as possible that would require the government to delete all the data it captures using the NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app after the pandemic ends, and prevent it from using the information gathered for any other purpose than fighting Covid-19.They say that the impending release of Apple and Google software for building decentralised contact-tracing apps will put more pressure on the government, which took the controversial decision to forge its own path and build a centralised app, in part because it was concerned that the Apple/Google system would not be ready in time:This seems to be a reasonable request by the committee, after all what use will this information be to the government once the pandemic ends? More to the point, if this app is to work then people need to have confidence in it. The fact that information put into the app is being stored centrally by the government does not instil that confidence.