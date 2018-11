I blogged only last month about a report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which warns that global carbon dioxide emissions must almost halve within 12 years to avoid a catastrophic loss of coral reefs and Arctic ice, intense floods and droughts. Unfortunately, not many of the key world economies are taking this issue too seriously.Of the major economies, Russia, the USA, Brazil and Australia are amongst those whose governments are sceptical about manmade climate change or who are or will be pursuing policies that may make it worse. This is even more concerning of course when one reads that these are four of the five countries who hold 70% of the world's last wildernesses.To add to this roll-call of dishonour there is the seemingly growing disinterest within the UK Government in doing what is necessary to meet their own obligations in combatting climate change. The Independent highlights this concern by reporting that MPs and the heads of environmental organisations have written to Theresa May saying the Budget presented to parliament on Monday is an “unforgivable betrayal of future generations”, due to its “worrying lack” of policy to combat climate change.They say that Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas and six other MPs, including Labour’s Clive Lewis and former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron signed the letter, which saysWe are not only losing the battle against climate change but, thanks to the inaction and indefensible policies of government throughout the world, we are going backwards.