I have been aware of climate change warnings for my entire adult life, so much so that when the Times tells us about a UN report which warns that global carbon dioxide emissions must almost halve within 12 years to avoid a catastrophic loss of coral reefs and Arctic ice, intense floods and droughts, it makes me wonder whether it is now all too late.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tells us that preventing the worst effects of climate change will require “unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” costing £1.8 trillion a year. The changes include a rapid switch to electric vehicles, huge expansion of renewable energy and closing hundreds of coal-fired power stations.They go on to recommend that the global average temperature should be limited to 0.5C in addition to the 1C increase that has already occurred since pre-industrial times. It is a report, written by 91 scientists from 40 countries and based on 6,000 scientific papers and yet I have got to the stage whereby I am sceptical that anybody in authority is listening, and if they are whether they are capable of delivering on these changes?Moving one country in the right direction is hard enough, reforming the practices of 195 in such a short space of time, seems impossible. But what are the consequences if we don't at least try? The Times gives us the scientists' verdict:We are facing a potential global catastrophe. We really need to be doing something about it.