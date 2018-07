Hot on the heels of Margaret Hodge confronting Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons over anti-Semitism, the Independent reports that another Labour MP is to face disciplinary action for calling into question his party's record on this issue.The paper says that Ian Austin, a former minister who lost family members in the Holocaust, was sent a letter from Labour bosses saying he was being investigated for “abusive conduct” in parliament, which could result in suspension from the party.They say that the row stems from a "heated discussion" between the Dudley MP and Labour chairman Ian Lavery on the party's new code of conduct, which has prompted a major backlash in the Jewish community:Considering that they are trying to put the anti-Semitism row behind them, Labour are doing a really good job of digging themselves even deeper into the hole they have created for themselves on this issue.