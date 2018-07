The row over Labour's code of conduct on anti-semitism continues to drag on with lawyers for Dame Margaret Hodge yesterday accusing the party of making a “veiled attempt” to silence her after her confrontation with Jeremy Corbyn over antisemitism.The Times reports that Dame Margaret has been told she faces an internal disciplinary investigation after her spat with the Labour leader at which she accused him of being antisemitic.Hodge denies swearing at Corbyn and cites multiple witnesses who she says can testify to that effect. The paper says that Dame Margaret, who is Jewish and lost family members in the Holocaust, also stands by her actions in confronting Corbyn, saying that he had crossed a “bridge too far”:The Labour leader has a fight on his hands over the disputed definition of anti-semitism with the Parliamentary Labour Party preferring the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance version. This row is not going to go away soon.