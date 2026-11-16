Monday, November 16, 2026
Tougher action needed to enforce fox hunting ban
Mirror reports that animal rights campaigners have demanded stronger laws after more than 100 foxes were chased by hunts across England and Wales this autumn.
The paper says that despite a ban on fox hunting, new figures reveal 104 foxes were chased by hunts during fox cub hunting season:
Cub hunting takes place between August and the end of October and sees hunts surrounding fox habitats and setting their hounds on them to train the dogs how to hunt and kill.
Compiled by animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports, the figures come from incidents reported into its confidential Animal Crimewatch service, evidence obtained by its field operatives, and from reports by hunt saboteurs and hunt monitors.
As well as the hunting of foxes, the data also showed 332 reports of hunts wreaking havoc with anti-social behaviour. The figures are only from hunts being monitored, meaning the true figure of foxes hunted could be even higher.
Emma Slawinski, chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The brutal practice of cub hunting is still happening despite the fox hunting ban and we need stronger hunting laws to end it once and for all.
“We need the government to act upon its pledge to ban so-called trail hunting and finish the job by introducing legislation in the next parliamentary session at the latest that will consign fox hunting to the history books.
“We also need an effective deterrent in the form of tougher penalties, the removal of all the loopholes in the Hunting Act, and the law changed so that hunts cannot claim their kills are ‘accidental’.”
Labour MP Ruth Jones added: “These new figures reveal that hunts are continuing to flout the law whilst at the same time claiming they can police and control their hunters and supporters. It is time to end these cruel and barbaric activities and this can only be done by closing the loopholes in the Hunting Act. It was a Labour Party commitment in the 2024 manifesto and we need to action it now”.
The Government also hit out at the hunts. A Defra spokesperson said: “We are committed to enacting a ban on trail hunting that truly protects our countryside, wildlife and rural communities.
“The nature of trail hunting makes it difficult to ensure that wild mammals such as foxes, deer and hares are not placed in danger of being injured or killed by dogs and this must stop."
There is a need for more legislation to close these loopholes.
The paper says that despite a ban on fox hunting, new figures reveal 104 foxes were chased by hunts during fox cub hunting season:
Cub hunting takes place between August and the end of October and sees hunts surrounding fox habitats and setting their hounds on them to train the dogs how to hunt and kill.
Compiled by animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports, the figures come from incidents reported into its confidential Animal Crimewatch service, evidence obtained by its field operatives, and from reports by hunt saboteurs and hunt monitors.
As well as the hunting of foxes, the data also showed 332 reports of hunts wreaking havoc with anti-social behaviour. The figures are only from hunts being monitored, meaning the true figure of foxes hunted could be even higher.
Emma Slawinski, chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The brutal practice of cub hunting is still happening despite the fox hunting ban and we need stronger hunting laws to end it once and for all.
“We need the government to act upon its pledge to ban so-called trail hunting and finish the job by introducing legislation in the next parliamentary session at the latest that will consign fox hunting to the history books.
“We also need an effective deterrent in the form of tougher penalties, the removal of all the loopholes in the Hunting Act, and the law changed so that hunts cannot claim their kills are ‘accidental’.”
Labour MP Ruth Jones added: “These new figures reveal that hunts are continuing to flout the law whilst at the same time claiming they can police and control their hunters and supporters. It is time to end these cruel and barbaric activities and this can only be done by closing the loopholes in the Hunting Act. It was a Labour Party commitment in the 2024 manifesto and we need to action it now”.
The Government also hit out at the hunts. A Defra spokesperson said: “We are committed to enacting a ban on trail hunting that truly protects our countryside, wildlife and rural communities.
“The nature of trail hunting makes it difficult to ensure that wild mammals such as foxes, deer and hares are not placed in danger of being injured or killed by dogs and this must stop."
There is a need for more legislation to close these loopholes.
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