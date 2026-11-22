Sunday, November 22, 2026
Progress on abolishing feudal leasehold at last
Independent reports that legislation aimed at dismantling the "feudal" property framework by offering owners greater protections and control will be presented to Parliament on Thursday.
The paper says that under the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, the Government intends to cap annual ground rents at £250, eliminate unfair fees, and make freehold purchases and lease extensions simpler and cheaper. The bill will also ban leasehold for new homes and flats, alongside simplifying transitions to commonhold ownership:
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: "The leasehold system denies individuals control over the homes they live in, and have paid for, and routinely subjects them to excessive extraction.
"It is blighting lives and it is an anachronism in the 21st century.
"The publication of our historic Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill marks the beginning of the end for the feudal leasehold system.
"We’re laying the foundations for a commonhold future and transforming the experience of homeownership for existing leaseholders by giving them greater rights and protections, and providing them with easy and effective escape routes."
The legislation will apply to homeowners in England and Wales.
Professor Nick Hopkins, chairman of the Leasehold Advisory Service, said: “The introduction of this Bill is a significant step towards giving homeowners stronger protections against some of the most damaging features of leasehold.
“Moving towards commonhold, with an easier route for existing leaseholders to convert, is the most significant change to home ownership for a generation.
“It will give owners of flats ownership and control of the building their flat is in, with a legal framework that is fit for purpose for flat ownership.
“We are developing clear, practical guidance on the new commonhold model, helping people understand how it will work and make informed choices.”
This is long overdue. Let's hope that the government can stand up to special interests and get it through.
The paper says that under the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, the Government intends to cap annual ground rents at £250, eliminate unfair fees, and make freehold purchases and lease extensions simpler and cheaper. The bill will also ban leasehold for new homes and flats, alongside simplifying transitions to commonhold ownership:
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: "The leasehold system denies individuals control over the homes they live in, and have paid for, and routinely subjects them to excessive extraction.
"It is blighting lives and it is an anachronism in the 21st century.
"The publication of our historic Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill marks the beginning of the end for the feudal leasehold system.
"We’re laying the foundations for a commonhold future and transforming the experience of homeownership for existing leaseholders by giving them greater rights and protections, and providing them with easy and effective escape routes."
The legislation will apply to homeowners in England and Wales.
Professor Nick Hopkins, chairman of the Leasehold Advisory Service, said: “The introduction of this Bill is a significant step towards giving homeowners stronger protections against some of the most damaging features of leasehold.
“Moving towards commonhold, with an easier route for existing leaseholders to convert, is the most significant change to home ownership for a generation.
“It will give owners of flats ownership and control of the building their flat is in, with a legal framework that is fit for purpose for flat ownership.
“We are developing clear, practical guidance on the new commonhold model, helping people understand how it will work and make informed choices.”
This is long overdue. Let's hope that the government can stand up to special interests and get it through.
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