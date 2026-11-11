Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Plaid Cymru pursue their independence obsession at taxpayer's expense
The BBC reports that the case for Welsh independence, as well as more devolution for Cardiff Bay, will be considered by a new body set-up by the Plaid Cymru Welsh government.
The news website says that the so-called National Commission for Wales will provide "advice, evidence and analysis" on the country's constitutional future, at a cost "in the ballpark" of £500,000 a year.
Although Plaid Cymru made a manifesto pledge to establish the commission at the May election and ruled out trying to hold an independence referendum this term, they have also suggested that if re-elected they may make the case for independence in a white paper:
It is not the first commission that has looked at the powers of Wales' devolved bodies - previous exercises included the Silk commission of the early 2010s, a commission on how justice operates which published in 2019, and a commission in 2024 which concluded that independence was a viable option.
The latter work said outside of the UK Wales would face a "significant" short to medium term challenge raising enough tax revenue for public services.
It is not clear when the commission would report. The constitution minister said it would also look at the responsibilities of local government.
The Welsh government is coming under pressure from Andy Burnham's Labour Westminster administration to devolve more to the regions of Wales.
The new commission would not exclusively examine the prospect of Wales being a sovereign state, but it would be one of three "viable options" considered.
These also include enhanced devolution and a federal United Kingdom - the idea of a UK where each home nation has much more power over their own affairs while Westminster retains overall powers on things matters such as defence.
According to the Welsh government, the "independent standing body" will provide "independent advice on devolution priorities, including areas such as the "Crown Estate, rail infrastructure, justice and policing".
The Welsh government is pressing Westminster for all four to be devolved to the Senedd and Welsh ministers.
The Welsh government said the commission will talk to people from across Wales, and would conduct research "on key political, economic and democratic questions relevant to Wales' future".
We have had decades of commissions and investigations, and here we are again. At the same time the Welsh health service is in crisis, educationally Wales is at the bottom of pile when it comes to literacy and numeracy, our economy is still struggling and proposals to help people in lower council tax bands by revaluing have been shelved. Plaid's priorities are all wrong.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home