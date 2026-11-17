Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Correcting the Brexit failure
Independent reports that Andy Burnham has hit out at Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal ahead of his highly anticipated EU summit this week, as he argues the UK has “lost more than we gained” following the 2016 referendum.
The paper says that in a speech on Monday, the prime minister will compare the UK’s Brexit deal to “the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth”:
His intervention comes days before the prime minister will travel to Brussels for the UK-EU summit, where he is expected to sign new agreements in an effort to reset relations with the bloc.
Mr Burnham has set out a bold approach to relations with the EU since entering Downing Street, but will lay out three tests for any revised agreements, including sticking to Labour’s manifesto red lines, which prevent deals on free movement, or rejoining the EU, customs union or single market.
Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet on Monday evening, he will argue that Britain cannot afford to turn away from the bloc, and that the world has fundamentally changed since Britain voted to leave in 2016.
In a speech on Monday, the prime minister will compare Brexit to ‘the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth’ (Getty) “It’s like the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it,” he will say.
“And to be frank, the Emperor has nothing on. The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.”
Hitting out at Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, he will say the settlement has not delivered what voters were promised.
The prime minister will commit to signing an agreement if it meets three tests, including being within Labour’s red lines, bringing Brexit closer to what people thought they were voting for in 2016, and passing his “Makerfield test” by delivering “tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives”.
He is expected to say: “And look – the point is that this is a win-win.
“It illustrates our new approach. Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges. But being constructive and positive – showing that we can come together to confront shared challenges.”
The prime minister is due to meet EU leaders in Brussels this week and sign agreements that he says could raise GDP by 0.4 per cent – including on food and farming, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme.
I understand that Burnham has to move carefully on this but at last there is a Prime Minister who recognises the problem and is talking about putting it right.
The paper says that in a speech on Monday, the prime minister will compare the UK’s Brexit deal to “the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth”:
His intervention comes days before the prime minister will travel to Brussels for the UK-EU summit, where he is expected to sign new agreements in an effort to reset relations with the bloc.
Mr Burnham has set out a bold approach to relations with the EU since entering Downing Street, but will lay out three tests for any revised agreements, including sticking to Labour’s manifesto red lines, which prevent deals on free movement, or rejoining the EU, customs union or single market.
Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet on Monday evening, he will argue that Britain cannot afford to turn away from the bloc, and that the world has fundamentally changed since Britain voted to leave in 2016.
In a speech on Monday, the prime minister will compare Brexit to ‘the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth’ (Getty) “It’s like the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it,” he will say.
“And to be frank, the Emperor has nothing on. The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.”
Hitting out at Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, he will say the settlement has not delivered what voters were promised.
The prime minister will commit to signing an agreement if it meets three tests, including being within Labour’s red lines, bringing Brexit closer to what people thought they were voting for in 2016, and passing his “Makerfield test” by delivering “tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives”.
He is expected to say: “And look – the point is that this is a win-win.
“It illustrates our new approach. Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges. But being constructive and positive – showing that we can come together to confront shared challenges.”
The prime minister is due to meet EU leaders in Brussels this week and sign agreements that he says could raise GDP by 0.4 per cent – including on food and farming, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme.
I understand that Burnham has to move carefully on this but at last there is a Prime Minister who recognises the problem and is talking about putting it right.
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