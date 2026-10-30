



'The famous violent thuggery of (checks notes) the Lib Dems. The trained orange ninja assassins from places like Wantage and Barnstaple. Yeah, right. He doth protest too much methinks.', plus





'Well, you wouldn't have wanted to start a fight with Paddy Ashdown, and we do have a number of ex-military types in the current intake, plus another who rowed across every ocean, so maybe he's wise.' and





'You don't mess with Daisy "Crusher" Cooper.'



The



They say that Nigel Farage has been accused of having shoved a female Liberal Democrat MP earlier this year:



The Reform leader said on Wednesday that he skipped John Healey’s speech in the House of Commons due to his seat reservation having been moved.



He claimed that he had been involved in a “physical altercation” with another MP on the day of the state opening of parliament in May, so he decided to give it a “wide berth” in order to “avoid conflict” in the chamber.



It later emerged his reservation had been removed by Commons staff as it did not have the proper date stamp.



However, the row then escalated as Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem deputy leader, claimed that her party’s MPs were involved in the May incident mentioned by Farage.



Cooper told Sky News: “My understanding – I didn’t see it, I wasn’t there – but my understanding is that he physically shoved one of our female MPs out of the way, and that one of our male MPs then challenged him on that.



“I didn’t see it, I didn’t witness what happened, but that was several months ago.



“And let’s be really clear: it’s Reform UK that had a problem at their conference with bundling female journalists and members out of their hall. So, we’ll take no lessons from them on this.”



The Lib Dem MP involved in the incident is believed to be Caroline Voaden (pictured), who posted on social media: “We both know that’s not true Nigel don’t we?



“I’m still waiting for the apology you were required to write to me … Though I won’t hold my breath.”



Farage playing the victim again, when the truth is that he appears to be doing everything he can to avoid doing the job he was elected to do. The Guardian has a story that fills in between the lines Farage playing the victim again, when the truth is that he appears to be doing everything he can to avoid doing the job he was elected to do.