



This includes Farage telling us that he had ‘bought a house’ in Clacton which is actually owned by his girlfriend, the undisclosed £5m gift to Farage by a crypto billionaire in 2024, the police investigation of £500,000 in donations from the mother of a fraudster who backed Farage, the Reform UK transactions worth millions which were reported to the National Crime Agency, the crypto billionaire pardoned by Trump who gave Reform another £4m, and the Reform officials who allegedly ‘plotted to break the law on foreign donations’ in an undercover film.



All in all, it isn't looking good for Farage and his party.