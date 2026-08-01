



Like others in Carmarthenshire, it was a target during the Rebecca Riots, a series of protests against conditions in the rural areas of Wales between 1839 and 1843 led by men with blackened faces disguised as women:



The property was built in the 19th Century by the Three Commotts Turnpike Trust, a prominent toll road operator in Carmarthenshire.



Along with many others in the country, the toll house was constructed to collect money for the upkeep of local roads, and became the target of the Rebecca protest movement.



Properties like this one were targeted across the country due to severe agricultural depression, poor harvests and poverty.



Hard-pressed farmers and labourers would darken their faces and dress in traditional women's clothes of the time to attack various toll gates in protest against "unreasonable" charges.



They went by the name of Merched Beca, which translates from Welsh as Rebecca's Daughters.



The riots were mainly confined to the old counties of Pembrokeshire, Cardiganshire and Carmarthenshire, with only one incident in north Wales.



The riots ceased prior to 1844 due to several factors, including increased troop levels, a desire by the protestors to avoid violence, and the appearance of criminal groups using the guise of the biblical character Rebecca for their own purposes.



In 1844 an Act of Parliament to consolidate and amend the laws relating to turnpike trusts in Wales, external was passed.



The property is being sold online by Paul Fosh Auctions and has a guide price of £69,000.

The BBC reports that a 19th Century toll house with links to a series of historic riots in Wales during the 1800s is set to go under the hammer at auction.The news site says that the Gate House in Llannon, near Llanelli in Carmarthenshire, was the former money collecting building for the tolls, but was later turned into a two-bedroom detached cottage.

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