Thursday, August 13, 2026
Has a convicted fraudster moved into Reform UK party HQ?
Times reports that the convicted fraudster who secretly bankrolled Nigel Farage has moved his company’s address to the same building as Reform UK’s headquarters, amid questions over how close he remains to the party.
The paper says that Geostrategy International Unlimited, set up by George Cottrell last year, has changed its registered company address from the address of a company formation provider in the City of London to Millbank Tower where Reform UK has its offices.
This is despite the fact that Reform UK say George Cottrell has no role in the party and that he paid for Farage’s private security, staff, transport and accommodation in a purely personal capacity:
The company’s website also updated its address to Millbank Tower on its “Contact” page, alongside an address in Delaware. The website says the company provides opinion polling, “market intelligence and competitor research” and “brand positioning and demographic analysis” among its services.
A spokesman for Reform said the party did not share an office space with Cottrell, saying the tower was a “huge building” with “plenty of office free space to rent”. A representative of Millbank Tower said Geostrategy did not have an office space in the building.
Perhaps it's just a coincidence that Cottrell now shares an address with Farage's party, however his relationship with Farage remains controversial and aspects of it may well be the subject of a Standards Commissioner inquiry if Farage is re-elected today.
The paper says that Geostrategy International Unlimited, set up by George Cottrell last year, has changed its registered company address from the address of a company formation provider in the City of London to Millbank Tower where Reform UK has its offices.
This is despite the fact that Reform UK say George Cottrell has no role in the party and that he paid for Farage’s private security, staff, transport and accommodation in a purely personal capacity:
The company’s website also updated its address to Millbank Tower on its “Contact” page, alongside an address in Delaware. The website says the company provides opinion polling, “market intelligence and competitor research” and “brand positioning and demographic analysis” among its services.
A spokesman for Reform said the party did not share an office space with Cottrell, saying the tower was a “huge building” with “plenty of office free space to rent”. A representative of Millbank Tower said Geostrategy did not have an office space in the building.
Perhaps it's just a coincidence that Cottrell now shares an address with Farage's party, however his relationship with Farage remains controversial and aspects of it may well be the subject of a Standards Commissioner inquiry if Farage is re-elected today.
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