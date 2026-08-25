

Mr Farage called the event "Clactonbury" when he spoke to cheering fans from the stage. Fans had to pay to enter the event, but could camp and park for free.



Tendring District Council confirmed it had refused to grant a Late Temporary Event Notice (LTEN) as the application had not been made within the legal timescale required.



After Reform submitted a Late Temporary Event Notice, Tendring Council responded with a "counter-notice" on the grounds that the "Late TEN" was too late. The council said "it was not submitted within the statutory timescales required under the Licensing Act 2003".



As a result "no authorisation" was granted for Farage Fest and organisers were pointed to the section of the Licencing Act that warns them of potential criminal offences if they go ahead.



Section 136 of the Licensing Act 2003 states that "a person commits an offence if he carries on a licensable activity" without authorisation, "or if he knowingly allows a licensable activity to be so carried on".



The Act states: "A person convicted of such an offence is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to a fine of any amount, or to both."



Influencer Bruce Hamill attended and said afterwards: "What a festival it was. What political party out there puts on 200 tents, free food and drink, for everyone to just have a party from the minute the by-election polling started to I think it was 7am in the morning.



"They put on water, put on fire pits, they had marshmallows, there was hot dogs, there was a disco, everyone was having fun."



It is unclear when the hot dogs were served or how hot they were but, under the Licensing Act 2003, supplying hot food or hot non-alcoholic drinks to the public between 11pm and 5am requires authorisation which Reform did not receive.



Mr Farage was re-elected as Clacton's MP - after resigning from the role at the start of July - during the by-election earlier this month. All the other major political parties boycotted the race, branding it a "gimmick" and a "stunt" to try to distract from questions about a £5million gift Mr Farage received shortly before the 2024 general election. Mr Farage's main rival was parody candidate Count Binface.



A Commons probe into the £5m gift Mr Farage received was suspended when he resigned as an MP. It was restarted when he was re-elected.



Lisa Hastings, Corporate Director for Law and Governance at Tendring District Council, said: "We can confirm that a Late Temporary Event Notice (Late TEN) was submitted in relation to an event on Thursday, 13 August, at Great Oakley Airfield.



"This notice was refused, and a counter-notice served, as it was not submitted within the statutory timescales required under the Licensing Act 2003. No authorisation was therefore granted under a Late Temporary Event Notice for the event.



"As the matter may now involve potential enforcement considerations, Tendring District Council is unable to comment further on any ongoing or potential investigations by Licensing or other council departments; nor provide any further details about the Late TEN submission."



Farage and co. really arent very good at following the rules. It's time that they felt some consequences.

Reform UK have been floundering of late. Not only are they slipping in the polls, but Farage is a much diminished figure after his little resignation stunt left him humiliated by a man with a bin on his head, and the attempt to nullify the investigation into his finances ended in failure. As a result he appears to have gone into hiding.Now the Mirror reports that the party can't even organise a booze-up properly, with the organisers of Nigel Farage's Clacton by-election victory rally, dubbed "Farage Fest", being investigated for failing to get permission to hold it.This was the event that the Reform UK leader chose to attend instead of going to the by-election count. Instead he appeared in the early hours of the morning in the Essex countryside several miles away, where he could indulge in pleasures such as alcohol, a ferris wheel, DJs and several fire pits. GB News was the only media outlet present: