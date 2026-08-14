







The paper says that in response to a post about then Commons speaker John Bercow, an account linked to Kirklees councillor David Rowan wrote on social media in October 2019: “Hang the Dwarf”.



They add that in another post, which has not yet been deleted, the account also made homophobic comments, having said he doesn’t believe “gays should have kids full stop”:



Another post from Mr Rowan’s account also called for Westminster to be turned into a Wetherspoons, writing: “Think we should get our pick forks and whippets and demolish London.”



Mr Rowan, who was elected in May, also appeared to show support for far-right campaigner Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, writing: “Thommy Robinson I salute you for caring.”



The Independent has approached Mr Rowan for comment.



Mr Rowan’s suspension comes weeks after a Reform councillor was charged with posting a grossly offensive message on social media. Glenn Gibbins, of Sunderland City Council, allegedly made the post, which referenced the Nigerian community, in 2024.



So much for Reform vetting their candidates. The Independent reports that a Reform councillor has been suspended after resurfaced social media posts appeared to show him calling for the Commons speaker to be hanged.The paper says that in response to a post about then Commons speaker John Bercow, an account linked to Kirklees councillor David Rowan wrote on social media in October 2019: “Hang the Dwarf”.They add that in another post, which has not yet been deleted, the account also made homophobic comments, having said he doesn’t believe “gays should have kids full stop”:So much for Reform vetting their candidates.

It doesn't seem as if elected Reform officials can keep out of trouble.