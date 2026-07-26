



The infrastructure, even on brown field sites, will be expensive enough without factoring in the build-cost. It is likely to be a two to three year process from start to completion for each site.



They also need to get a skilled workforce in place to undertake the construction, and where they are relying on planning gain for social homes, incentivise builders to bring forward their own plans. And of course for non-social and non-affordable homes they need house builders to see that they are getting sufficient profit on their investment.



This is the reality of just setting targets and hoping that they can be delivered. It means that even in 2024 building 1.5m homes by 2029 was not really possible. Where we are now, it just isn't going to happen.