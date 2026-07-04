Saturday, July 04, 2026
Pontywood
here and here, but it was also the birthplace of other celebrities.
Broadway theatre and musical star Ivor Emmanuel, who was also in Zulu, was born in the village as was international opera singer Rebecca Evans, and singer and songwriter Geraint Griffiths who played in Welsh language bands Hergest and Edward H Dafis. The Richard Burton Appreciation Society is also based there.
Now, as Wales-on-line reports, the village has its own version of the iconic Hollywood sign. It is the work of "mature undercover handymen" in the Afan Valley village, who wish to remain anonymous, as part of their work to brighten up the area, which also involves hanging bunting, strimming vegetation, erecting gazebos, and helping at community events.
The paper says that the sign is best seen from the village's aqueduct and featured in last year's film Mr Burton starring Toby Jones.
Broadway theatre and musical star Ivor Emmanuel, who was also in Zulu, was born in the village as was international opera singer Rebecca Evans, and singer and songwriter Geraint Griffiths who played in Welsh language bands Hergest and Edward H Dafis. The Richard Burton Appreciation Society is also based there.
Now, as Wales-on-line reports, the village has its own version of the iconic Hollywood sign. It is the work of "mature undercover handymen" in the Afan Valley village, who wish to remain anonymous, as part of their work to brighten up the area, which also involves hanging bunting, strimming vegetation, erecting gazebos, and helping at community events.
The paper says that the sign is best seen from the village's aqueduct and featured in last year's film Mr Burton starring Toby Jones.
But that is not all. Another article in Wales-on-line reveals that a striking new mural has been unveiled celebrating Ivor Emmanuel. The beloved musical theatre performer, television star, singer and actor is probably best remembered for his role as Private Owen in the 1964 film Zulu.
Wrexham was of course the first Welsh place to install its own 'Hollywood' sign, but that city cannot boast the richness of talent associated with Pontrhydyfen, and their sign has since been dismantled.
Wrexham was of course the first Welsh place to install its own 'Hollywood' sign, but that city cannot boast the richness of talent associated with Pontrhydyfen, and their sign has since been dismantled.
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