



In fact, it looks more like a blatant attempt to avoid responsibility for his actions, including the failure to declare a £5m gift from the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne and financial support from his friend and fraudster George Cottrell.



For some reason, Farage believes that the establishment is out to get him, which is ridiculous as there is nobody more establishment than him. How this will play out has to be seen, but already there is speculation that the Reform UK leader will not have things all his own way:



Farage won the seat with a majority of 8,400 in 2024 with the Conservatives coming second and Labour third.



However, he could face a wave of tactical voting against him if there were to be an alliance of progressive parties, and a concerted effort against him by the even further right Restore Britain, led by the former Reform MP Rupert Lowe.



Lowe has not said yet whether his party will fight the byelection, but he criticised Farage’s decision to lead a media circus to Clacton. “Farage has proven one thing today and one thing only – everything that he does is about one person,” he said.



The opposition parties have now indicated that they don't plan to fight the election, not wantng to legitimse the stunt. The Lib Dems have added that Farage is a “Temu Trump” who gave a “self-obsessed diatribe” and had done nothing for his constituents while lining his own pockets.



Of course, the government don't have to keep to Farage's timetable. Ed Davey has already suggested that Nigel Farage’s resignation should be blocked until the Standards Commissioner finishes investigating him so that the people of Clacton have the full facts.



Let's do everything we can to foil Farage's plan and remind him that if he has broken the rules getting re-elected like this in no way wipes the slate clean.