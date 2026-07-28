Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Jodrell Bank funding crisis is an important test for Burnham
It has since played an important role in the research of meteoroids, quasars, pulsars, masers, and gravitational lenses, and was heavily involved with the tracking of Soviet and US spacecraft of the Space Race. However, it is now under threat.
The Guardian reports that the observatory, which runs a world-leading network of radio telescopes, is facing closure after its major funder cut support for the facility.
The paper says the observatory’s funder, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), has said it will withdraw funding for the e-Merlin network that constitutes the UK’s national radio astronomy facility at Jodrell Bank when the current agreement lapses in March 2028:
Scientists said the decision was a blow to UK astronomy, with observations at Jodrell Bank due to end completely unless other funding is found. “Jodrell has been delivering spectacular discovery science for decades,” said Prof Catherine Heymans, Scotland’s astronomer royal. “To see this world-leading facility cut is just devastating.”
The UKRI has an annual budget of nearly £10bn, but the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), which it funds, needs to makes severe cuts to meet cost overruns and rising projected costs.
Prof Simon Garrington, an associate director of the Jodrell Bank Observatory, told BBC News that staff were “devastated” by the decision. The move threatens 28 jobs at the observatory and will affect nearly 3,000 researchers who work with the facility.
A spokesperson for the STFC said the body had “undertaken a rigorous prioritisation process to focus investment on the areas that will deliver the greatest long-term scientific capability, impact and value for the UK”.
“The decision to withdraw funding from e-MERLIN at the end of its current funding agreement is the result of a comprehensive, evidence-based prioritisation process. As part of this, STFC is focusing investment on the areas that will deliver the greatest long-term scientific capability and value, including the next generation of world-leading radio astronomy facilities,” the spokesperson added.
Jodrell Bank is, of course, in the north, Burnham's fiefdom. It employs local people and is a major tourist attraction and educational facility. In fact, it isn't that far from the Prime Minister's constituency. More importantly, this facility is of national importance and needs to be saved.
This is an opportunity for Burnham to deliver on his claim that science and academic research are key elements in setting the country back on its feet. Will he step up?
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