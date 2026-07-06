I really am trying not to keep writing about the Reform UK leader but so much stuff is coming out about Farage at the moment that it is inavoidable. The latest outrageous revelation is that the Clacton MP did not declare gifts and benefits provided by a crypto entrepreneur who has previously been convicted of fraud.The paper says that Reform MP, Robert Jenrick has admitted that the his leader had accepted staff, security and accommodation from George Cottrell, but claimed they were personal gifts provided before he became an MP and so did not need to be declared:Whether these dodgy connections and obsession with accumulating wealth has any impact on Reform UK's polling has to be seen, but in my view the man is not fit to hold public office.