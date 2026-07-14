Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Are Plaid Cymru serious about government?
BBC reports that doubts remain over whether the Plaid Cymru Welsh government will be able to get its supplementary budget through the Senedd this week after Labour rejected the offer of a deal on Thursday night.
The news site says that at a meeting of the British Irish Council on Guernsey on Friday, Plaid Cymru's First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said it was "Labour's call" and the proposal was "the offer" because ministers were working under tight financial constraints. But is that good enough from a party that has taken on the responsibiity of government?
The difference between the two parties lies with a single issue, with Plaid Cymru having pitched an extra £80m over two years for pupils with additional learning needs, but Labour holding out for £100m in this supplementary budget alone:
Labour's finance spokesperson Huw Thomas said the party would oppose the budget "as it stands".
Ap Iorwerth told BBC Wales that Labour should "reflect on why they would want to disappoint parents and local authorities... when there was such a comprehensive package on the table".
He added: "It's their call now."
Asked if he would have to go back to Labour with an improved offer, he said: "We have this offer on the table, which is 10 times more than Labour was going to spend on additional learning needs.
"We are ready to move forward with this."
Ap Iorwerth said that his government had pushed the boundaries and were working in a very tight constraint.
In response Huw Thomas said the offer was not enough.
"As it stands we will be opposing it now," he said.
He added: "There are certain things that happen if the supplementary budget isn't passed, but we'll be available to come back and vote for it the following week if that's what Plaid wants to do, if they meet our demands."
This is the first big test for the new minority government and they appear to be failing it badly, choosing instead an oppositional war of words rather than taking responsibility and going back to the negotiating table.
Labour and those other parties who are supporting headteachers and local councils on the issue of ALN funding have a valid case, but more importantly they have the luxury of holding out until they get what they want or something close to it.
The news site says that at a meeting of the British Irish Council on Guernsey on Friday, Plaid Cymru's First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said it was "Labour's call" and the proposal was "the offer" because ministers were working under tight financial constraints. But is that good enough from a party that has taken on the responsibiity of government?
The difference between the two parties lies with a single issue, with Plaid Cymru having pitched an extra £80m over two years for pupils with additional learning needs, but Labour holding out for £100m in this supplementary budget alone:
Labour's finance spokesperson Huw Thomas said the party would oppose the budget "as it stands".
Ap Iorwerth told BBC Wales that Labour should "reflect on why they would want to disappoint parents and local authorities... when there was such a comprehensive package on the table".
He added: "It's their call now."
Asked if he would have to go back to Labour with an improved offer, he said: "We have this offer on the table, which is 10 times more than Labour was going to spend on additional learning needs.
"We are ready to move forward with this."
Ap Iorwerth said that his government had pushed the boundaries and were working in a very tight constraint.
In response Huw Thomas said the offer was not enough.
"As it stands we will be opposing it now," he said.
He added: "There are certain things that happen if the supplementary budget isn't passed, but we'll be available to come back and vote for it the following week if that's what Plaid wants to do, if they meet our demands."
This is the first big test for the new minority government and they appear to be failing it badly, choosing instead an oppositional war of words rather than taking responsibility and going back to the negotiating table.
Labour and those other parties who are supporting headteachers and local councils on the issue of ALN funding have a valid case, but more importantly they have the luxury of holding out until they get what they want or something close to it.
Ministers do not have that luxury. The vote on the supplementary budget could be a painful wake-up call for Plaid Cymru.
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