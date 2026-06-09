Tuesday, June 09, 2026
Should Labour reconsider the Brexit red lines?
Independent reports that a UK Minister has suggested that Labour will revisit its Brexit “red lines” as the government seeks to create closer ties with the European Union.
The paper says that the minister tasked with leading the UK’s so-called reset negotiations with the EU has suggested that the government may have to reconsider its manifesto red lines, which rule out rejoining the customs union and single market or allowing free movement of labour:
European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour currently did not have a “mandate” to begin talks on its red lines, but added: “It is something we obviously will have to look at.”
The prime minister has put his pledge to reset Britain’s relationship with Brussels at the heart of his government, promising to rebuild ties with the EU that had been damaged by the previous Conservative government.
Sir Keir clinched an initial landmark deal last year, which included agreements such as allowing British tourists to use fast-track eGates at European airports, a 12-year extension of an agreement for EU trawlers to access UK waters and an open-ended agreement to slash red tape on food and drink exports and imports.
But further negotiations could be hampered by the government continuing to rule out allowing EU citizens to work in the UK visa free.
“What happens after the next election will depend on how successful I am across this parliament in terms of what I have delivered,” Mr Thomas-Symonds said. “I think what we’re doing is popular. But it needs to show results to remain popular.
“It will depend on exactly where we are in European and world politics in 2028 or 2029.”
Downing Street insisted the government’s red lines would remain in place for now on Monday, but suggested there may be a shift in Labour’s position at the next general election.
“You've got our position on this before, that red lines stand,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said, adding that when it comes to the next election, the party “set out its position on that in future”.
“But we've been very clear about the red lines for this parliament,” he said.
An indication of a change of direction is very welcome, but to suggest that we need to wait until after the next election is not good enough. Failure to address the economic consequences of Brexit sooner will only makes things worse.
The government has already broken its red lines once when it put up employers' national insurance rates. They should consider doing so again in this instance in the best interests of the country.
The paper says that the minister tasked with leading the UK’s so-called reset negotiations with the EU has suggested that the government may have to reconsider its manifesto red lines, which rule out rejoining the customs union and single market or allowing free movement of labour:
European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour currently did not have a “mandate” to begin talks on its red lines, but added: “It is something we obviously will have to look at.”
The prime minister has put his pledge to reset Britain’s relationship with Brussels at the heart of his government, promising to rebuild ties with the EU that had been damaged by the previous Conservative government.
Sir Keir clinched an initial landmark deal last year, which included agreements such as allowing British tourists to use fast-track eGates at European airports, a 12-year extension of an agreement for EU trawlers to access UK waters and an open-ended agreement to slash red tape on food and drink exports and imports.
But further negotiations could be hampered by the government continuing to rule out allowing EU citizens to work in the UK visa free.
“What happens after the next election will depend on how successful I am across this parliament in terms of what I have delivered,” Mr Thomas-Symonds said. “I think what we’re doing is popular. But it needs to show results to remain popular.
“It will depend on exactly where we are in European and world politics in 2028 or 2029.”
Downing Street insisted the government’s red lines would remain in place for now on Monday, but suggested there may be a shift in Labour’s position at the next general election.
“You've got our position on this before, that red lines stand,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said, adding that when it comes to the next election, the party “set out its position on that in future”.
“But we've been very clear about the red lines for this parliament,” he said.
An indication of a change of direction is very welcome, but to suggest that we need to wait until after the next election is not good enough. Failure to address the economic consequences of Brexit sooner will only makes things worse.
The government has already broken its red lines once when it put up employers' national insurance rates. They should consider doing so again in this instance in the best interests of the country.
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