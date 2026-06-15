Monday, June 15, 2026
Have resignations led to a rethink?
Independent reports that the government is taking another look at its defence investment plan after John Healey dramatically resigned earlier this week, accusing the prime minister of being “unwilling to commit the resources” needed to keep Britain safe.
The paper says that indications of a rethink came after cabinet minister Lisa Nandy suggested that more money would be allocated for defence, saying she did not believe Mr Healey’s replacement Dan Jarvis “would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment”:
No 10 sources suggested the defence investment plan has been reopened in the wake of Mr Jarvis’s appointment, telling The Independent: “You’d obviously expect him to have a chance to look at the Dip, and consider issues such as whether Healey had the right balance on how money [is] spent.”
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Nandy said government departments were already looking at further cutting their budgets to help fund defence, insisting the country’s safety remained ministers’ top priority.
While she sidestepped questions on whether more money would be offered to Mr Jarvis than to his predecessor, she said: “I don’t think he would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment.”
“There’s a clear picture emerging from this government that we have moved resources from other departments in order to fund defence; that includes mine, and it includes other departments as well, and we’re continuing to do that”, Ms Nandy said.
“So defence remains the highest priority, and I don’t agree that we’re not committing the resources that we need. But when the threat level changes, when the global situation changes, we have to change our approach as well.”
However, the culture secretary disagreed with Mr Healey’s claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to commit the resources the country needs to defend itself at a time of rising threats.
“I don’t agree with him on that point, because these are discussions that are currently being had,” she said.
It comes after Mr Jarvis – himself a former soldier – vowed to get the armed forces the funding they need after his predecessor quit over the issue, saying he had a “big responsibility” towards troops who risk their lives for the country.
So it seems that there might have been more money after all, it just took a high profile resignation to leverage it.
The paper says that indications of a rethink came after cabinet minister Lisa Nandy suggested that more money would be allocated for defence, saying she did not believe Mr Healey’s replacement Dan Jarvis “would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment”:
No 10 sources suggested the defence investment plan has been reopened in the wake of Mr Jarvis’s appointment, telling The Independent: “You’d obviously expect him to have a chance to look at the Dip, and consider issues such as whether Healey had the right balance on how money [is] spent.”
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Nandy said government departments were already looking at further cutting their budgets to help fund defence, insisting the country’s safety remained ministers’ top priority.
While she sidestepped questions on whether more money would be offered to Mr Jarvis than to his predecessor, she said: “I don’t think he would have taken the job were he not confident that we could meet the moment.”
“There’s a clear picture emerging from this government that we have moved resources from other departments in order to fund defence; that includes mine, and it includes other departments as well, and we’re continuing to do that”, Ms Nandy said.
“So defence remains the highest priority, and I don’t agree that we’re not committing the resources that we need. But when the threat level changes, when the global situation changes, we have to change our approach as well.”
However, the culture secretary disagreed with Mr Healey’s claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to commit the resources the country needs to defend itself at a time of rising threats.
“I don’t agree with him on that point, because these are discussions that are currently being had,” she said.
It comes after Mr Jarvis – himself a former soldier – vowed to get the armed forces the funding they need after his predecessor quit over the issue, saying he had a “big responsibility” towards troops who risk their lives for the country.
So it seems that there might have been more money after all, it just took a high profile resignation to leverage it.
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