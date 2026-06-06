



Hopefully, once the new square is opened, with its enhanced greenery and retail units, those plaques will be replaced.

If you were to go into Swansea City Centre today, you would find that a large part of it is fenced off while building work carries on there. This is Castle Square, an open space in front of the city's historic castle that is undergoing its second transformation after a major revamp in the 1990s saw it mostly concreted over.The square itself has evolved from a medieval Norman settlement to a bustling Victorian commercial hub, and finally into a central civic space. After being flattened during the 1941 Blitz, the site was transformed into public gardens as illustrated above, and then redesigned into a hard-scaped urban amphitheater in the 1990s as pictured below.The area's history is closely tied to the adjacent medieval fortifications and the changing face of the city centre set out in this AI summary:Prior to the latest reconstruction work, the square contained six historical plaques based on drawings by local schoolchildren. They commemorate key moments in the city's past, including Welsh attacks on the castle, Dylan Thomas at the nearby Three Lamps, and the devastating "Three Nights Blitz.

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