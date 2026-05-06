Wednesday, May 06, 2026
Who paid for Farage's house in Clacton?
Guardian reports that Nigel Farage’s partner, Laure Ferrari, has refused to confirm how she paid for a house in the Reform leader and MP’s constituency of Clacton, adding “there’s more than one way to pay for a house”.
The paper says that in an interview with French publication Le Monde, Ferrari was questioned over revelations in the Guardian that she had purchased a house in her name in Clacton after Farage had claimed to be the buyer.
They add that Farage initially said the arrangement was for “security” reasons but some months later, he told reporters that Ferrari came from “a very wealthy French family and can afford it” – although a subsequent BBC investigation raised further questions about the size of her family’s alleged wealth:
Quizzed by Le Monde on the issue, the publication said she “dodged” the question. When asked if she bought the property thanks to a family inheritance, she said: “Yes and no, that would be a very large inheritance … There’s more than one way to pay for a house.”
“I can’t say how much my grandmother gave, that’s my business,” Ferrari added. “The main thing is that I paid all the taxes, there was no tax evasion, and the house is in my name.”
Following the interview, Labour called on Farage to clarify how the purchase of the property he uses is Clacton was funded.
“Last week we discovered that Nigel Farage failed to declare a £5 million donation from a crypto-billionaire and this week we discover that Farage’s partner might not have paid for all of his house in Clacton after all,” they said.
“The leader of Reform needs to stop dodging scrutiny and urgently answer questions about this purchase … Farage has failed to be straight with the public over the full facts.”
The Guardian first reported last year that the house in Clacton, which Farage initially said he had bought himself, was in fact wholly owned by Ferrari.
While Farage said the ownership structure was for security reasons, Ferrari purchasing the house would have saved the Reform UK leader an estimated £44,000 in the higher rate of stamp duty to which he would have been liable, given he already owns other properties.
He also denied lending or giving his partner money towards the £885,000 price of the property in Frinton-on-Sea, saying last September: “I haven’t lent money to anybody. I didn’t give her money. She comes from a very successful French family and she can afford it herself. It’s convenient, it works, and she loves it there.”
The BBC investigation found Ferrari’s father’s haulage business in Strasbourg was liquidated in 2020, and her parents were living in a flat in a suburb of the French city worth about £300,000, co-owned by the couple and their two daughters.
The BBC team said the family also owned the former premises of the haulage company, which is rented out for an estimated €8,000-€9,000 (£7,000-£7,800) a month.
THe mystery continues.
The paper says that in an interview with French publication Le Monde, Ferrari was questioned over revelations in the Guardian that she had purchased a house in her name in Clacton after Farage had claimed to be the buyer.
They add that Farage initially said the arrangement was for “security” reasons but some months later, he told reporters that Ferrari came from “a very wealthy French family and can afford it” – although a subsequent BBC investigation raised further questions about the size of her family’s alleged wealth:
Quizzed by Le Monde on the issue, the publication said she “dodged” the question. When asked if she bought the property thanks to a family inheritance, she said: “Yes and no, that would be a very large inheritance … There’s more than one way to pay for a house.”
“I can’t say how much my grandmother gave, that’s my business,” Ferrari added. “The main thing is that I paid all the taxes, there was no tax evasion, and the house is in my name.”
Following the interview, Labour called on Farage to clarify how the purchase of the property he uses is Clacton was funded.
“Last week we discovered that Nigel Farage failed to declare a £5 million donation from a crypto-billionaire and this week we discover that Farage’s partner might not have paid for all of his house in Clacton after all,” they said.
“The leader of Reform needs to stop dodging scrutiny and urgently answer questions about this purchase … Farage has failed to be straight with the public over the full facts.”
The Guardian first reported last year that the house in Clacton, which Farage initially said he had bought himself, was in fact wholly owned by Ferrari.
While Farage said the ownership structure was for security reasons, Ferrari purchasing the house would have saved the Reform UK leader an estimated £44,000 in the higher rate of stamp duty to which he would have been liable, given he already owns other properties.
He also denied lending or giving his partner money towards the £885,000 price of the property in Frinton-on-Sea, saying last September: “I haven’t lent money to anybody. I didn’t give her money. She comes from a very successful French family and she can afford it herself. It’s convenient, it works, and she loves it there.”
The BBC investigation found Ferrari’s father’s haulage business in Strasbourg was liquidated in 2020, and her parents were living in a flat in a suburb of the French city worth about £300,000, co-owned by the couple and their two daughters.
The BBC team said the family also owned the former premises of the haulage company, which is rented out for an estimated €8,000-€9,000 (£7,000-£7,800) a month.
THe mystery continues.
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