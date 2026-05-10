Sunday, May 10, 2026
Which party has the biggest problem with antisemitism?
Independent reports that a new poll has found that the Green Party is not viewed as being the party with the biggest problem with antisemitism despite increasing pressure on Zack Polanski over his response to the Golders Green stabbing.
The paper says that when asked which of the main five parties has an antisemitism problem, Labour and Reform were identified most frequently in a new YouGov poll, with both at 33 per cent, a quarter said the same of the Greens, while the Conservatives and Lib Dems registered 16 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.:
The survey, conducted in the aftermath of the attack, showed almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of Britons believe prejudice against Jews is a major or significant concern, with the views of Green voters broadly in line with supporters of other parties and voters overall.
The findings come after Mr Polanski – who is the only current Jewish leader of a major political party in the UK – sparked outrage for sharing criticism of the police on social media after footage showed two officers repeatedly kicking the alleged Golders Green attacker in the head after he had been tasered.
Mr Polanski apologised for sharing the post in haste, but he insisted the police should not be above scrutiny.
The Greens are also facing accusations of antisemitism after Labour said it would release a document which they say exposes 25 Green Party local election candidates for having “disturbing views”.
The candidates have been accused of “a raft of harrowing antisemitism, dangerous conspiracy theories and appalling comments supporting Hamas and Russia”.
Two people identified have been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred towards Jews, according to Labour.
The polling also found Green Party supporters are as likely as Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat voters to view antisemitism as a substantial problem, with about 70 per cent of all these voters taking that view.
Reform UK voters are the least likely to say so, at 63 per cent, but this is in line with the views of the wider public.
These results are disturbing and have provoked a political war of accusation and counter-accusation.
The paper says that when asked which of the main five parties has an antisemitism problem, Labour and Reform were identified most frequently in a new YouGov poll, with both at 33 per cent, a quarter said the same of the Greens, while the Conservatives and Lib Dems registered 16 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.:
The survey, conducted in the aftermath of the attack, showed almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of Britons believe prejudice against Jews is a major or significant concern, with the views of Green voters broadly in line with supporters of other parties and voters overall.
The findings come after Mr Polanski – who is the only current Jewish leader of a major political party in the UK – sparked outrage for sharing criticism of the police on social media after footage showed two officers repeatedly kicking the alleged Golders Green attacker in the head after he had been tasered.
Mr Polanski apologised for sharing the post in haste, but he insisted the police should not be above scrutiny.
The Greens are also facing accusations of antisemitism after Labour said it would release a document which they say exposes 25 Green Party local election candidates for having “disturbing views”.
The candidates have been accused of “a raft of harrowing antisemitism, dangerous conspiracy theories and appalling comments supporting Hamas and Russia”.
Two people identified have been arrested on suspicion of stirring up racial hatred towards Jews, according to Labour.
The polling also found Green Party supporters are as likely as Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat voters to view antisemitism as a substantial problem, with about 70 per cent of all these voters taking that view.
Reform UK voters are the least likely to say so, at 63 per cent, but this is in line with the views of the wider public.
These results are disturbing and have provoked a political war of accusation and counter-accusation.
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