Friday, May 22, 2026
Too much Tik Tok, not enough protocol
The Guardian reports that, speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, ahead of Rachel Reeves' cost of living plan announcement, Lindsay Hoyle criticised ministers for announcing policies on social media before updating MPs:
The chancellor received a dressing down from deputy speaker Judith Cummins as she prepared to set out measures to mitigate the economic impact of the Iran war, several of which had already been briefed to the media.
The Ministerial Code, which governs how ministers should behave, states that policy announcements should be made first in Parliament.
After stressing the importance of the code, Sir Lindsay said: “ We've had the last three days of this announcement being drip-fed to the media. That is not in line with the government's own rules, and it is unacceptable.”
“ These backbenchers of either side are elected to this House to hear it first, not to be outside a Morrisons petrol station, not to be on a bus, not doing it to TikTok.”
At least Ministers arent showing off their dance moves on Tik Tok,
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