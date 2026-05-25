Monday, May 25, 2026
Putin would be proud
With all the controversy over Reform's alleged links with Russia, with Nigel Farage saying he admires Vladmir Putin, and the party's opposition to the support offered by the Welsh Government to Ukrainian refugees, now is not the best time for the party's leader in Wales to reinforce people's perceptions about Reform's sympathy towards Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
And yet, as the BBC report, Dan Thomas has backed calls from one of his Senedd members for the Ukrainian flag outside the Welsh Parliament to be removed.
For once the Welsh Tories are on the side of common sense, with Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Darren Millar saying the flag was a "visible sign of the Senedd's resolute opposition to Russia's illegal invasion".
Still it is less than a month since the Senedd elections and already,Reform are promoting an agenda that would make Putin proud.
And yet, as the BBC report, Dan Thomas has backed calls from one of his Senedd members for the Ukrainian flag outside the Welsh Parliament to be removed.
For once the Welsh Tories are on the side of common sense, with Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Darren Millar saying the flag was a "visible sign of the Senedd's resolute opposition to Russia's illegal invasion".
Still it is less than a month since the Senedd elections and already,Reform are promoting an agenda that would make Putin proud.
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